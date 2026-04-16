Parents Push Back Against School Policy To Give Every Student A Chromebook

Parents in the Lower Merion School District near Philadelphia are urging school officials to limit students’ use of Chromebooks and return to more traditional pencil-and-paper learning. At least 200 parents have signed a petition demanding an opt-out option from the district’s one-to-one electronic device program, citing concerns about screen time, distraction, and the impact on learning skills.

During a recent community meeting at Harriton High School, dozens of parents and students spoke out about how technology has changed the classroom. Many parents shared stories of children spending hours on Chromebooks, using them not only for assignments but also for games and, according to some, cheating through ai-assisted tools. As reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer, parents voiced worries about reduced handwriting, less book reading, and access to inappropriate content, despite school filters.

Some parents said their children now rarely use pencil and paper, with most subjects moving to digital formats. Others, like parent Andy Bees, acknowledged benefits but noted that "the math is primarily on there, your English courses are all digital and then the electives tend to be that way as well."

Superintendent Frank Ranelli told parents that opting out of Chromebook use would mean opting out of the school’s curriculum, which is not currently allowed. Officials stressed that while technology remains valuable, they are listening to parent concerns and will review policies.