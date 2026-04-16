PGA Tour CEO Breaks Silence On LIV Golf's Uncertain Future

"BREAKING: Sources indicate LIV is preparing to wind down operations as the Public Investment Fund (PIF) reassesses its broader strategy amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East. A recent board meeting in New York focused on the league’s near-term future, including whether to cease operations following this week’s event in Mexico City or continue through the end of the season. Importantly, this is not a reflection of LIV’s commercial performance. The league was fully funded through 2030 — this is a top-down strategic shift driven by evolving geopolitical priorities. MBS pulled the plug," Wingo wrote on his X account.

Rumors of LIV Golf's potential demise circulated after X user @acaseofthegolf1 shared a post claiming they heard "a bombshell announcement on LIVs future is imminent."

"Ive heard from multiple sources that a bombshell announcement on LIVs future is imminent. We don't give out gambling advice but If your’re a prediction market type person I would bet the under of whatever they have posted," the post stated.

LIV Golf, which launched in 2021, is currently set to have an event in Mexico City this weekend. The league's potential demise comes months after five-time major champion Brooks Koepka announced his decision to leave LIV Golf and return to the PGA Tour.