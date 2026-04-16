Recall Of Top Prescription Medication Reclassified, Expanded Nationwide

A recall of Xanax, one of the most popular prescription medications for anxiety, has been reclassified and expanded nationwide, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall on 3-milligram tablets of Xanax XR, the branded drug alprazolam, sold in 60-tablet bottles was initially announced on March 17, later reclassified to a Class II on April 8 and expanded nationwide on April 15 after the pills "failed dissolution specifications." A Class II recall is designated in "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," the FDA's website states.

Pills included in the recall had a lot number 8177156 and were marked with an expiration date of February 28, 2027. The recalled pills were distributed between the dates of August 27, 2024, and May 29, 2025, according to the California State Board of Pharmacy.

Xanax is commonly prescribed to patients battling symptoms of anxiety linked to several mental health conditions and is one of the most commonly prescribed benzodiazepines in the U.S.

"It works by helping your nervous system calm down," the Cleveland Clinic's website states.

Anyone who has been prescribed the recalled Xanax medication is advised to stop taking them immediately and dispose of them safely.