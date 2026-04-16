RFK Jr. To Overhaul Critical Disease Screening Task Force

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced a sweeping overhaul of the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), the expert panel that shapes national recommendations for disease screening and preventive care. The task force’s guidelines significantly affect which services are covered by insurance companies, often determining access to cancer screenings, counseling, and vaccinations for millions of Americans.

The USPSTF has not met since March 2025, missing several of its regular meetings. Kennedy criticized the task force, stating, “That committee has been lackadaisical and negligent for 20 years. We’re now bringing new members on who have a clear mission. We’re going to have much more frequent meetings. We’re going to have, for the first time, transparency.”

The USPSTF, established in 1984, typically recommends between 20 and 25 new guidelines annually, but last year only released about five. Five of its 16 member seats have remained vacant since January, sparking concern among medical experts about delays in updating critical recommendations, such as those for cancer screenings and sexually transmitted infection counseling.

The changes come amid broader shifts in federal policy under Secretary Kennedy and the Make America Healthy Again movement, which has already restructured other scientific advisory panels. The American Medical Association has expressed “deep concern,” urging Kennedy to resume regular meetings and maintain the appointed membership.

The uncertainty has led some states to consider relying on their own or regional medical boards for preventive care recommendations, rather than following federal guidelines.

The impact of Kennedy’s overhaul on insurance coverage, patient care, and public trust remains unclear. The USPSTF is expected to announce new members and resume regular meetings in the coming months.