Rihanna Breaks Record With 200 Million RIAA-Certified Singles

Continuing to shine bright like a diamond!



Rihanna has become the first woman to exceed 200 million RIAA singles certifications, despite not having released a new album in a decade.

The "Diamonds" singer ranked third on the overall chart, just behind Drake and Morgan Wallen.

Though she's released singles for two movie soundtracks in the last few years, the Fenty Beauty founder has not released a full-length album since 2016's ANTI, which spawned the hits "Work" and "Love on the Brain."

Last year, the "Disturbia" songstress opened up about the making of her next studio album during an interview with Harper's Bazaar and the delay in releasing it.

"There's no genre now," Rihanna admitted. "That's why I waited. Every time, I was just like, 'No, it's not me. It's not right. It's not matching my growth. It's not matching my evolution. I can't do this. I can't stand by this. I can't perform this for a year on tour.' After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait."

Last month, the musician sparked buzz when a woman allegedly shot an AR-style rifle at her Beverly Hills mansion. The woman, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder, 10 felony counts of assault with semiautomatic firearm and three felony counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper, per TMZ.