Sexyy Red previewed a few songs from her new album during her first-ever performance at Coachella last weekend. While performing her verse from "Whim Whamiee," Sexyy Red called on Lizzo to pop out and sing the song with her. The "Truth Hurts" singer also busted out her flute to play another new track called "Rackies," and even twerked on a life-size Labubu doll. Sexyy Red also invited Central Cee to join her for their performance of "Guilt Trippin." She's set to return to Indio Valley this weekend, where she's bound to perform more new songs from her album.



Sexyy Red has been on a roll over the past year. Following the release of her previous project In Sexyy We Trust, the "Pound Town" rapper has jumped on songs with Snoop Dogg, Bruno Mars, and EDM legend Tiesto. She also appeared on Summer Walker's recent album, Finally Over It.



Listen to Sexyy Red's new album Yo Favorite Trappa Favorite Rappa on iHeartRadio now!