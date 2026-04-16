Singer Collapses Mid-Song During National Anthem At White Sox Game

The longtime Chicago White Sox national anthem singer is "doing well" after collapsing mid-song on Wednesday (April 15) on the field.

While singing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Rate Field, Gerald Chaney suddenly paused twice and fell to the ground, per Major Leage Baseball (MLB). Medics immediately assisted Chaney before placing him on a stretcher and taking him to the hospital.

"I kind of just saw what you guys all saw, kinda saw him go down," White Sox starting pitcher Sean Burke told MLB. "Hopefully he's going to make a full recovery from that."

The White Sox later updated fans that Chaney, who performed the song as part of the April 15 Jackie Robinson Day celebration, was "doing well" at the hospital as he continued to undergo medical evaluation, per ESPN.

"The White Sox longtime national anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight," a statement from the baseball team's official X account read. "He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert prior to being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment."

Chaney has been an anthem singer since the 1990s, per the Chicago Tribune, and was also scheduled to sing the national anthem prior to the incident. He's also performed the anthem at games for the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs.