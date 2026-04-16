Taylor Momsen Hospitalized After Bite From Venomous Spider Gets Worse

Taylor Momsen is still recovering from a recent venomous spider bite.

The Pretty Reckless frontwoman was hospitalized this week as she continues to deal with the effects of a spider bite she got while on tour with AC/DC in Mexico City last week, per People. On Tuesday (April 14), Momsen shared an update on her bite to Instagram that "poisonous spiders are NO BUENO" but that "the show must go on" the next day. However, on Wednesday, she explained in a follow-up post that she actually had to stay in the hospital as her symptoms got worse and the bite spread up her leg.

"Or I just spend the night in the night in the hospital... thank you to the amazing doctors who, well, they know ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote, sharing a selfie of her in a hospital bed holding an ice pack to her head as well as a video of her being wheeled on a gurney with an outline surrounding her bit stretching from her ankle to below her knee.