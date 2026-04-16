Victoria Beckham Breaks Silence On Family Estrangement From Son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham is speaking out on her family's reported rift with her son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Spice Girls singer addressed the family's estrangement from Brooklyn after he accused his parents earlier this year of trying to "ruin" his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham and "[controlling] narratives in the press about our family" his "entire life," per E! News.

While declining to use her oldest son's name, the fashion designer explained that she and husband David Beckham "love our children so much" and have always strived to protect their kids while in the public eye, People reports. The couple, who have been married since 1999, share four children: sons Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, and daughter Harper, 14.

"We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be," she said. "And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it."

Brooklyn shared a series of explosive posts in January accusing his parents of putting "public promotion and endorsements above all else" as well as claiming they tried to "bribe" him into "signing away the rights" to his name before his wedding and that Victoria "hijacked" his and Nicola's wedding dance to dance "inappropriately on me."

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he said at the time. "I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."