2026 Met Gala: What To Know About Fashion's Biggest Night

Fashion's biggest night is finally here.

The red carpet is being rolled out on the iconic stairs of the Metropolitan Museum of Art ahead of the 2026 Met Gala on Monday (May 4). This year's event, which is a charity event and fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute, is co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams. and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

The theme for the 2026 Met Gala is "Costume Art," coinciding with the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition, the inaugural exhibit in the museum's new nearly 12,000-square-foot galleries and which "explores depictions of the dressed body across The Met's vast collection, pairing garments with artworks to reveal the inherent relationship between clothing and the body," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Attendees for the 2026 Met Gala are encouraged to follow the dress code "Fashion is Art," which The Met stated allows them to "express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history."

Costume Art features nearly 400 objects from The Met collection and will be organized in a series of thematic body types that "reflect their ubiquity and endurance through time and space," including "Naked Body," "Classical Body," "Mortal Body," "Pregnant Body," "Anatomical Body" and "Aging Body." The exhibition will be on view from May 10, 2026 through January 10, 2027.