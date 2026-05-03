Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized In Critical Condition

By iHeartRadio

May 3, 2026

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Photo: JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, according to his spokesman’s statement on Sunday (May 3). The cause for Giuliani’s hospitalization has not been disclosed, but his team emphasized his resilience and spirit during this challenging time.

Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s spokesman and political strategist, said, "Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he's fighting with that same level of strength as we speak." Goodman asked the public to "join us in prayer for America's Mayor—Rudy Giuliani."

Giuliani, 81, served as New York City's mayor from 1994 to 2001, guiding the city through key moments such as the September 11 attacks. His tenure was often described as transformative for New York, especially in terms of public safety and city management.

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