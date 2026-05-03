Shooting Near Campground At Arcadia Lake Draws Massive Police Response

A large police response followed a shooting near Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Oklahoma on Sunday night (May 3). Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Edmond Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, responded to the area east of East 15th Street and Air Depot Road at approximately 9:30 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

According to the Edmond Police Department, there was a confirmed shooting, but officials have not yet stated how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries. Several ambulances were seen leaving the scene, indicating medical attention was needed for those affected.

Local media, including The Oklahoman, reported that the incident happened near a campground close to Interstate 35. Early, unverified accounts suggested that several people may have been injured, but police have not released official numbers or details about the victims.

As of the most recent updates, no arrests have been announced.

Witnesses described people fleeing into wooded areas after the gunfire as Channel2 NOW reported.

Police have asked the public to stay away from the area to allow first responders and investigators to work safely. The situation is still developing, and authorities say more information will be released as it becomes available. Residents are encouraged to follow updates from official sources for the latest details.