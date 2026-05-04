2026 Met Gala: See Every Glamorous, Eye-Popping Look On The Red Carpet

By Kelly Fisher

May 5, 2026

Celebrities embraced the “Fashion Is Art” dress code when they arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in extravagant, bold wardrobe pieces on Monday evening (May 4) at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The iconic gala, a fundraising event for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that’s hailed “fashion’s biggest night out,” is returning with a spotlight on the Costume Institute’s new “Costume Art” exhibition, per Vogue. The publication reported that museum officials confirmed the biggest gross in the Met Gala’s history after the 2025 event, which raised more than $31 million. Hundreds of attendees arrive at the gala each year, and although that list is not publicly announced before the event, previous years have included Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jared Leto and many more.

2026 Met Gala co-chairs include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour. Vogue is live streaming the 2026 Met Gala red carpet on YouTube, TikTok and other platforms, in addition to vogue.com. The red carpet livestream begins at 6 p.m. ET. Continue scrolling below to see some of the most dramatic, expressive and meticulously-designed looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.

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Beyoncé
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Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter
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Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
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Madonna
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Tate McRae
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Tyla
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Jennie
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Cher
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Doechii
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Gracie Abrams
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Sabrina Carpenter
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Sombr
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Stevie Nicks
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Janelle Monáe
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Venus Williams
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Anderson Paak
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Bill Skarsgard
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SZA
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Lena Mahfouf
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Grace Ann Nader
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Cardi B
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LaLa Anthony
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Nicole Phelps
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Bee Carrozzini
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Anna Wintour
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Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Nicole Kidman
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Chase Sui Wonders
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Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall
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Aariana Rose Philip
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Tyriq Withers
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Al Sharpton
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Aurora James
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Sabrina Harrison and Field Harrison
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Sam Smith
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Charli XCX
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Lena Dunham
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Naomi Osaka
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Anja Rubik
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Chloe Murdoch, Wendi Murdoch and Grace Murdoch
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Gayle King
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John Lithgow and Mary Yeager
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Zoe Kravitz
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Doja Cat
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Jon Batiste
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Gwendoline Christie
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Isla Johnston
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Luke Evans
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Gustav Magnar Witzoe
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Sabine Getty
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Maluma
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Angel Reese
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Jamie Alexander Tisch
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Georgina Chapman
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Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor
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Katy Perry
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Manish Malhotra
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Laufey
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Camila Morrone
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Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
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Dree Hemingway
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Amanda Seyfried
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Isha M. Ambani
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Camila Mendes
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Connor Storrie
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Rauw Alejandro
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Sarah Pidgeon
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Lindsey Vonn
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Adrien Brody
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Damson Idris
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Rosé
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EJAE
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Patrick Schwarzenegger
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Skepta
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Lisa
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Angela Bassett
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Alexander Wang and Irina Shayk
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John Imaha
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Joey King
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Maya Hawke
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Alysa Liu
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Naomi Watts
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Heidi Klum
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Colman Domingo
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Law Roach
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Yseult
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Julianne Moore
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Carey Mulligan
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Karina
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Dwayne Johnson
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Emily Blunt
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Kylie Jenner
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Georgina Rodriguez
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Ephraim Sykes
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Cai Xukun
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Hunter Schafer
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Joe Alwyn
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Lily-Rose Depp
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Ahn Hyo-seop
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Anne Hathaway
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Hailey Bieber
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Eileen Gu
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Donatella Versace
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Vittoria Ceretti
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Suki Waterhouse
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Emma Thynn, Marchioness of Bath, and Serena Williams
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Misty Copeland
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Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
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Margot Robbie
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Alex Consani
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Audrey Nuna
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Rami Malek
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Paloma Elsesser
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Hudson Williams
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Kate Moss
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Sarah Paulson
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Coco Jones
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Anok Yai
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Kendall Jenner
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Karlie Kloss
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Grace Gummer
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Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
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Romeo Beckham
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Hoyeon
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Chase Infiniti
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Rachel Zegler
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Greta Gerwig and Stella McCartney
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Keke Palmer
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Russell Westbrook
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Kim Kardashian
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Kris Jenner
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Danny Ramirez
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Russell Wilson and Ciara
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Bad Bunny
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Blake Lively
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Odessa A'zion
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Tom Sturridge and Alexa Chung
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Maude Apatow
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Ayo Edebiri
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Nia Long
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Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry
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Teyana Taylor
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María Zardoya
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Wisdom Kaye
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Tom Francis
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Jack Harlow
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Ningning
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Paige Bueckers
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Daisy Edgar-Jones
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Laura Harrier
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Tessa Thompson
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Jasmine Tookes
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Joe Burrow
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Rachel Sennott
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Grace Ling
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Simone Ashley
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Justin Jefferson
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Olivia Wilde
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A'Ja Wilson
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