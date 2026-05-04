2026 Met Gala: See Every Glamorous, Eye-Popping Look On The Red Carpet

Celebrities embraced the “Fashion Is Art” dress code when they arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in extravagant, bold wardrobe pieces on Monday evening (May 4) at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The iconic gala, a fundraising event for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute that’s hailed “fashion’s biggest night out,” is returning with a spotlight on the Costume Institute’s new “Costume Art” exhibition, per Vogue. The publication reported that museum officials confirmed the biggest gross in the Met Gala’s history after the 2025 event, which raised more than $31 million. Hundreds of attendees arrive at the gala each year, and although that list is not publicly announced before the event, previous years have included Rihanna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively, Katy Perry, Cardi B, Sarah Jessica Parker, Jared Leto and many more.

2026 Met Gala co-chairs include Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour. Vogue is live streaming the 2026 Met Gala red carpet on YouTube, TikTok and other platforms, in addition to vogue.com. The red carpet livestream begins at 6 p.m. ET. Continue scrolling below to see some of the most dramatic, expressive and meticulously-designed looks from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.