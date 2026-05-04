Authorities Tackle Protester Who Attempted To Break Into 2026 Met Gala

Security tackled a protester who attempted to break into the 2026 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 4) at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Footage circulating on social media — and shared by Variety, NBC New York, The Cut, The Hollywood Reporter and other outlets — shows the moment authorities halted the protester who breached the Met Gala entrance and nearly reached the red carpet as celebrities arrived. The protester has not been publicly identified as of publication time. Officials have not shared additional details about the protester as of publication time.

People reportedly gathered in protest of the event because of Jeff Bezos’ and wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos’ involvement in the event via the billionaire’s role as honorary chair and sponsorship of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition, according to multiple news outlets.

Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour co-chaired the 2026 Met Gala, with a “Costume Art” theme, inspired by the exhibit that spotlights the connection between fashion and the human body. The dress code is “Fashion Is Art.” Beyoncé, Cher, Katy Perry, Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, and other artists have walked the red carpet, among other celebrities. See the red carpet photo gallery here. Vogue is live streaming the 2026 Met Gala red carpet on the publication’s YouTube, TikTok and other platforms, plus vogue.com.