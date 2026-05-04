Beyonce Makes Her Triumphant Return To The Met Gala With Blue Ivy & JAY-Z
By Tony M. Centeno
May 5, 2026
Beyoncé made her much-anticipated return to the Met Gala after 10 years away from the fashion industry's premier event of the season.
The Cowboy Carter singer was greeted by screaming fans as she arrived on the beige carpet outside the Met on Monday night, May 4. She shed her previous Americana persona for a diamond skeleton over nude-colored mesh with a faux-feathered coat that doubled as a lengthy train, which was so large that five people had to help carry it up the staircase.
Beyoncé complemented her look with a diamond-encrusted sun-shaped crown and matching earrings.
“It’s designed by Olivier Rousteing, somebody who has been so loyal to me, and I’ve done so many iconic looks with him,” Beyoncé told LaLa Anthony, per Vogue.
Beyoncé is serving as one of the co-chairs of the Met Gala along with Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, and Serena Williams. She arrived at the event with her teenage daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and her husband, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, by her side.
The last time she shut down the red carpet at the Met Gala was in 2016 when the theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” While reflecting on her return, Bey said she's more excited to watch her eldest daughter experience it for the first time.
“It feels surreal because my daughter is here," Beyoncé said. “I am excited to experience it through her eyes.”
After ten years, our #MetGala co-chair @Beyonce has made her highly anticipated return to the steps of the Met. Get the details on her look for fashion's biggest night here: https://t.co/u9yYjAqMRf pic.twitter.com/rahJIMgVWD— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 5, 2026
The BeyHive showered The Carters with praise on social media, but they also scoured their outfits for clues about Beyoncé's anticipated album. Act III, the third installment of the Grammy Award-winning singer's ongoing trilogy, is reportedly a rock album and is expected to arrive this year. Fans were hoping to find out more about the project tonight.
One theory suggests that Stevie Nicks, a rock legend who's worked with Beyoncé in the past, made her overdue debut at the Met Gala tonight because she's involved with the singer's upcoming album. As of this report, Beyoncé hasn't made any major announcement, and Nicks hasn't confirmed (or denied) her ties to the rumored project.
See more scenes from Beyoncé's grand return to the Met Gala below.
Beyoncé's full interview with VOGUE on the MET Gala carpet. 💎 pic.twitter.com/Yjb1NHCJi8— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) May 5, 2026