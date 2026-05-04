“It’s designed by Olivier Rousteing, somebody who has been so loyal to me, and I’ve done so many iconic looks with him,” Beyoncé told LaLa Anthony, per Vogue.



Beyoncé is serving as one of the co-chairs of the Met Gala along with Anna Wintour, Nicole Kidman, and Serena Williams. She arrived at the event with her teenage daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and her husband, Shawn "JAY-Z" Carter, by her side.



The last time she shut down the red carpet at the Met Gala was in 2016 when the theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.” While reflecting on her return, Bey said she's more excited to watch her eldest daughter experience it for the first time.



“It feels surreal because my daughter is here," Beyoncé said. “I am excited to experience it through her eyes.”

