Cameron Diaz, Benji Madden Welcome Third Child, Unveil Unique Name

And baby makes... five!

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz have welcomed their third child, a baby boy.

"Cameron and I are happy, excited, and feeling so BLESSED to announce the birth of our third child, Nautas Madden," the Good Charlotte rocker shared on his Instagram account on Monday (May 4). "Welcome to the world, son!"

Alongside the sweet message, the musician posted an image of a pirate ship with "Nautas Madden" in big letters underneath.

Madden also shared drawings of horses, a potted plant and a cardinal. "We love life with our family," the "Dance Floor Anthem" singer continued the post. "Our kids are healthy and happy, and we are grateful!!! Having a blast. Sending all our best wishes, the Madden family."

The couple also share daughter Raddix Wildflower, 6, and son Cardinal, 2.

In 2021, Diaz recalled how she met Madden through his twin brother, Joel, and his wife, Nicole Richie.

"I met them first, and then we found each other," the actress explained in an episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast. "Even though they're twins, they're very, very different obviously. I saw him walking towards me and I was like, 'Huh, he's hot, I haven't seen him before.' But then when I saw him, like who he was, that's what made me really be like, 'Oh you, you're special, you're the guy, you're the hidden gem in my life.'"