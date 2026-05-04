Cardi B Praises Megan Thee Stallion After Her Final ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Show
By Tony M. Centeno
May 4, 2026
Cardi B gave Megan Thee Stallion her props for her groundbreaking role in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical.'
The Bronx native arrived at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in New York City on Saturday night, May 2, to catch Meg's final appearance as "Harold Zidler." Meg was the first female to take on the role, and "she did amazing," according to Cardi. The "Bongos" rapper said she promised Megan that she would pull up to her show in New York if she were back home.
"It was so amazing," Cardi said during a recent livestream. "I hope she does it again."
Cardi B speaks about attending Megan Thee Stallion’s performance today in New York. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X1dJlOqw9Y— Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) May 2, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion was originally booked for a limited, eight-week run. Her final appearance was scheduled for May 17. Shortly after she made her debut, the "Savage" rapper reportedly got sick in the middle of the show and was rushed to the hospital. She made a swift recovery and was back on stage soon after. Last week, the Houston native announced her final appearance in the Broadway play. In her post, Meg shared her favorite photos from all the fans and celebrities she met during her time as a cast member. She also thanked everyone she worked with and emphasized how hard her fellow castmates work to make the show incredible.
"It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater!" she wrote. "Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL🥹 See you soon 💙"
Cardi B was one of several celebrities to support Meg at her last show. Kandi Burress and her daughter, Riley, also met with Megan after they saw the play. Check out more scenes from the show, including Meg's final words on stage, below.
Cardi B with Megan Thee Stallion, Riley Burruss and Kandi at Megan’s final night of Moulin Rouge. pic.twitter.com/Fm6Ntbm5Gg— Celebs Love Cardi B (@CelebLoveBardi) May 2, 2026
Megan Thee Stallion gives a speech at her final show, "The love I received from the Hotties, I'm so grateful and appreciative, bitch I don't even have time to be sad" IKTFR!! 🙌🏽 She's gonna be just fine as always❤️ What an incredible first run! Happy Megan Day!— JusticeForMegan (@Standing4Megan) May 2, 2026
-meganandmarco_1 pic.twitter.com/aLEw7t2zrf