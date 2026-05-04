Cardi B Praises Megan Thee Stallion After Her Final ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Show

Megan Thee Stallion was originally booked for a limited, eight-week run. Her final appearance was scheduled for May 17. Shortly after she made her debut, the "Savage" rapper reportedly got sick in the middle of the show and was rushed to the hospital. She made a swift recovery and was back on stage soon after. Last week, the Houston native announced her final appearance in the Broadway play. In her post, Meg shared her favorite photos from all the fans and celebrities she met during her time as a cast member. She also thanked everyone she worked with and emphasized how hard her fellow castmates work to make the show incredible.



"It’s been such an honor to be part of thee Moulin Rouge family and I’ve met so many amazing people in this theater!" she wrote. "Y’all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, the stamina, the work ethic, the time and the effort y’all put into the work! I’m so grateful for the cast and crew that made this experience so meaningful. And to all the Hotties that showed up or planned to attend, thank you for supporting me during this incredible journey! I LOVE YALL🥹 See you soon 💙"



Cardi B was one of several celebrities to support Meg at her last show. Kandi Burress and her daughter, Riley, also met with Megan after they saw the play. Check out more scenes from the show, including Meg's final words on stage, below.