Connor Storrie Ditches His Coat In Bold Met Gala Debut
By Sarah Tate
May 4, 2026
Connor Storrie's Met Gala debut was one for the books.
The Heated Rivalry star, 26, made arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in style on Monday (May 4), wearing a custom all-black Saint Laurent ensemble paired with a leather belt, Roman boots and Omega watch, per Vogue.
As soon as he hit the garden-inspired carpet, fans lining the stairs erupted in screams that arose in volume when he took off his jacket to reveal a high-neck sleeveless Lavallière top with a black-and-white polka dot silk muslin accessorized with a broach with red center stones. The drama extended even further in the back, with the blouse's massive bow stretching in to a train.
According to Women's Wear Daily, the bold look was designed by Saint Laurent's creative director Anthony Vaccarello and styled by James Yardley.
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Connor Storrie IS HERE and I’m sweating. ❤️🔥 #MetGala #connorstorrie #heatedrivalry 🎥: John Pascarella♬ original sound - The Devil Wears Prada 2
The theme for the 2026 Met Gala is "Costume Art," coinciding with the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition, which "explores depictions of the dressed body across The Met's vast collection, pairing garments with artworks to reveal the inherent relationship between clothing and the body," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Guests are invited to follow the dress code "Fashion is Art," which The Met stated allows them to "express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history."
This year's event, which is a charity event and fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. See more of the best looks from the garden-inspired red carpet.