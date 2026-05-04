Connor Storrie Ditches His Coat In Bold Met Gala Debut

Connor Storrie's Met Gala debut was one for the books.

The Heated Rivalry star, 26, made arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in style on Monday (May 4), wearing a custom all-black Saint Laurent ensemble paired with a leather belt, Roman boots and Omega watch, per Vogue.

As soon as he hit the garden-inspired carpet, fans lining the stairs erupted in screams that arose in volume when he took off his jacket to reveal a high-neck sleeveless Lavallière top with a black-and-white polka dot silk muslin accessorized with a broach with red center stones. The drama extended even further in the back, with the blouse's massive bow stretching in to a train.