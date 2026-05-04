Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Suspect Said He Didn't Think He'd Survive

A federal judge is raising concerns about how Cole Tomas Allen, the man accused of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, is being treated in jail. During a hearing on Monday, Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui pressed D.C. jail officials to explain why Allen was placed on suicide watch after his arrest, despite defense lawyers saying he showed no suicidal risk factors. Allen was initially confined in a padded cell under constant lighting, repeatedly strip searched, and placed in restraints outside his cell.

Allen’s placement on suicide watch followed his statement to FBI agents that he did not expect to survive the attack, which prosecutors suggested could explain the jail psychiatrist’s initial concerns. However, Allen's lawyers argued these measures were overly harsh and violated his rights. Allen has since been moved out of suicide watch but remains in protective custody.

Judge Faruqui, who described Allen’s confinement as “seemingly unprompted solitary confinement,” said the conditions could be considered punitive, especially since D.C. jail houses other violent offenders without such restrictions. He ordered jail officials to provide an update on Allen’s status and apologized to Allen in court, emphasizing the court’s duty to ensure fair treatment for detainees.

Allen, a 31-year-old teacher from Torrance, California, was armed with a shotgun, handgun, and multiple knives when he rushed through security at the Washington Hilton on April 25. Prosecutors say Allen fired a shot that struck a Secret Service agent’s bulletproof vest, and the agent returned fire but did not hit Allen. The shooting caused chaos at the high-profile event, and President Trump and others were quickly evacuated.

Allen faces federal charges including attempted assassination of the president, discharging a firearm in an act of violence, and transporting firearms across state lines. He could face life in prison if convicted. Allen has not yet entered a plea, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.

As the legal process continues, the focus now includes not only the alleged attack but also Allen’s treatment while in custody, with Judge Faruqui promising continued oversight of jail conditions.