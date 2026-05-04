Doechii Shows Major Skin While Going Barefoot At Met Gala

"This has grounded me," Doechii told Variety. "This is art to me. It's human to me. It's vulnerable. It's feminine, and that's what I'm feeling tonight."



In a separate interview with hosts Ashley Graham and Cara Delavigne, Doechii joked that going barefoot was just her secret excuse not to wear heels. While on the carpet, Doechii also spoke about working with Lady Gaga on their new collaboration "Runway." The song appears on the soundtrack for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which debuted in theaters over the weekend.



“She’s a genius. Gaga is an absolute genius and she’s super sweet. She taught me a lot without even needing to say anything. She’s amazing."

