Doechii Shows Major Skin While Going Barefoot At Met Gala
By Tony M. Centeno
May 5, 2026
Doechii left fans stunned after she went barefoot and showed off all her radiant melanin at the Met Gala.
The Florida rapper pulled up to the 2026 Met Gala in New York City wearing a purple veil that reached down to her feet. Doechii stood outside The Mark hotel and lifted the veil slightly to reveal her bare feet before she hit the beige carpet at the Met. She wore multiple toe rings with West African henna on her feet and hands. Once on the carpet, Doechii revealed her Marc Jacobs wrap dress. Her look was topped with a massive headwrap that hung down the back and acted as a train.
Doechii is back with her buzzy Met Gala outfits. The “Anxiety” singer stepped out The Mark Hotel barefoot, draped in a purple 👀💜📷: Ray-Ban Meta #sponsored pic.twitter.com/FREO1lxZFN— Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2026
Doechii looks beautiful in purple at the 2026 #MetGala 💜 pic.twitter.com/7dMLlatA7C— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 5, 2026
"This has grounded me," Doechii told Variety. "This is art to me. It's human to me. It's vulnerable. It's feminine, and that's what I'm feeling tonight."
In a separate interview with hosts Ashley Graham and Cara Delavigne, Doechii joked that going barefoot was just her secret excuse not to wear heels. While on the carpet, Doechii also spoke about working with Lady Gaga on their new collaboration "Runway." The song appears on the soundtrack for The Devil Wears Prada 2, which debuted in theaters over the weekend.
“She’s a genius. Gaga is an absolute genius and she’s super sweet. She taught me a lot without even needing to say anything. She’s amazing."
Doechii calls Lady Gaga "an absolute genius" at the #MetGala:— Variety (@Variety) May 5, 2026
"She taught me a lot without even needing to say anything." pic.twitter.com/hopci8GUql
Doechii joined other Hip-Hop and R&B acts at the Met Gala, including Cardi B, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Coco Jones, Ciara, JAY-Z and Beyoncé. The decorated singer served as the Met Gala co-chairs with Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, along with honorary chairs Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos. It marks Beyoncé's first appearance at the Met Gala since 2016. The Host Committee, chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, consists of other superstars, including Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, and more.