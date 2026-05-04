Doja Cat Turns Heads With Jaw-Dropping Silicone Dress & NSFW Second Look
By Tony M. Centeno
May 4, 2026
Doja Cat broke necks on the beige carpet with her stunning look at the Met Gala.
On Monday night, May 4, the chart-topping artist arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City and immediately commanded the attention of every photographer. She debuted a new, golden-blonde hairdo with a matching nude-colored dress by Yves St. Laurent. As she ascended the staircase, Doja Cat had to correct someone who assumed her dress was made of latex.
"This is not latex — it's silicone," she told the reporter. Afterward, she grabbed her own breasts and said, "with more silicone."
Once she got inside the Met, Doja Cat made jaws drop with her second look. She revealed a see-through dress with golden pasties to cover her breasts. This year's theme for the Met Gala is "Costume Art," and the dress code is "Fashion is art." It's a celebration of the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition of the same name. Each guest was encouraged to arrive in ensembles that embrace fashion, art, and the body.
Some guests, like Doja, understood the assignment and wore outfits that complemented their unique figures. Beige carpet hosts Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne wore custom-made dresses that flaunt their body types, while others, like K-Pop star LISA and singer SZA brought works of art to life with their gowns.
Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are serving as the Met Gala co-chairs with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos as honorary chairs. It marks Beyoncé's first appearance at the Met Gala since 2016. The Host Committee, chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, consists of other superstars, including Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, and more.
See more shots of Doja Cat on the beige carpet below.
Doja looks so beautiful she didn’t have to serve this HARD! The makeup, the hair, the heels, the dress everything about this is breathtaking. 😍 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/49ggBEPE0u— DojaCatRadar (@DojaCatRadar) May 4, 2026
Doja Cat’s 2nd look inside the Met Gala https://t.co/vtxJpGs2ts pic.twitter.com/ylXD4zzgya— Block Topickz (@BlockTopickz) May 4, 2026