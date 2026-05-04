Once she got inside the Met, Doja Cat made jaws drop with her second look. She revealed a see-through dress with golden pasties to cover her breasts. This year's theme for the Met Gala is "Costume Art," and the dress code is "Fashion is art." It's a celebration of the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition of the same name. Each guest was encouraged to arrive in ensembles that embrace fashion, art, and the body.



Some guests, like Doja, understood the assignment and wore outfits that complemented their unique figures. Beige carpet hosts Ashley Graham and Cara Delevingne wore custom-made dresses that flaunt their body types, while others, like K-Pop star LISA and singer SZA brought works of art to life with their gowns.



Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour are serving as the Met Gala co-chairs with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos as honorary chairs. It marks Beyoncé's first appearance at the Met Gala since 2016. The Host Committee, chaired by Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, consists of other superstars, including Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, LISA, and more.



See more shots of Doja Cat on the beige carpet below.

