Former Santana Vocalist Alex Ligertwood Dead At 79

Alex Ligertwood, former vocalist with Santana, has died at the age of 79.

The singer for the iconic rock band "passed peacefully in his sleep with his doggo Bobo by his side," per his wife, Shawn Brogan, who announced his passing over the weekend on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness and heartache to announce the passing of my sweet dear Alex, my husband of 25 years," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos of the musician. "Alex was loved by so many. If you knew him, you loved him. He touched so many with his extraordinary voice. He was all heart and soul. His favorite thing in life was to make music, sing and to share his gift with us."



Brogan also revealed that her late husband had been performing recently, sharing her appreciation for this.



"He performed his last show just two weeks ago," she continued. "I'm grateful for that. He did it his way, on his terms, 'til the end. I will always love you, my sweet Alex. Rest in peace. Soar and sing with the angels."



Prior to his death, he resided in Santa Monica, Calif., and struggled with health issues, per The Herald.



Ligertwood served as the lead vocalist for Santana, the legendary group founded by lead guitarist Carlos Santana, on and off between 1979 and 1994.