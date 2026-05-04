Infant Formula Recalled Over Potential Toxin Contamination

A major recall was announced for a popular infant formula sold across the United States after tests revealed possible contamination with a bacterial toxin that can cause intestinal illness. The a2 Milk Company has voluntarily recalled three batches of its a2 Platinum Premium USA infant formula due to the presence of cereulide, a toxin produced by some strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus, as reported in a notice from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall affects more than 16,000 units sold in 31.7-ounce tins intended for babies aged zero to 12 months. The impacted formula was sold nationwide via the a2 Milk Company’s website, Amazon, and Meijer stores. The affected tins have “Use By” dates of July 15, 2026, January 15, 2027, and January 21, 2027, with batch numbers printed on the bottom.

The FDA explained that cereulide can cause nausea and vomiting within 30 minutes to six hours of ingestion. While symptoms often resolve within 24 hours, infants are at greater risk due to their developing immune systems and can experience dangerous dehydration. The toxin is not destroyed by hot water, so heating the formula does not make it safe.

No illnesses linked to the recalled formula have been reported so far, but the company urges families to stop using the product immediately.

Consumers should throw out any affected cans or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For questions, families can contact the a2 Milk Company at 1-844-422-6455 or visit the company’s website at a2platinum.com. Anyone whose infant experiences symptoms like vomiting or diarrhea after consuming the formula should seek medical care right away.

The FDA is also collecting reports of any related illnesses through its SmartHub and MedWatch reporting systems. The recall comes after importation rights for the formula expired on December 31, 2025, and the product was distributed between August 27, 2025, and April 1, 2026.