Katy Perry Shows Off Unique Blend Of 'Pop + Policy' With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry is sharing a look at her connection with boyfriend Justin Trudeau.

On Saturday (May 2), the "bandaids" singer gave Instagram followers a glimpse into her life recently in a photo roundup showcasing what she was up to in April. Among photos of paper mache butterflies, horoscopes and kids' karate classes on the beach, Perry cozied up to her beau in several snaps.

In one photo, Perry and the former Canadian prime minister shared an embrace as they stood in a cave looking out at the water beyond the sandy shore, while another sweet black-and-white close-up selfie saw Perry leaning her head on Trudeau's shoulder as he smiled at the camera. She even shared a photo of a customized jar of pickles featuring a photo of the two together on the label that also read, "Katy & Justin's Pop + Policy Pickles"

"April showers bring May flowers," she captioned the post.

The "Roar" singer also posed alongside some friends, including supermodel Miranda Kerr, in another pic from a recent Baby2Baby event. Kerr and Perry seemingly struck up a friendship during the "Firework" singer's relationship with ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom, who was married to Kerr from 2010 to 2013 and shares son Flynn, 15.

Perry and Trudeau have been linked since July 2025 following her split from Bloom, with whom she shares 5-year-old daughter Daisy. Last month, they joined the masses of music lovers at the 2026 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, walking hand-in-hand through the festival grounds and swaying together as they watched Justin Bieber's headlining set.