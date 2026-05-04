Kid Cudi Removes M.I.A. From Tour Lineup Following Offensive Rants
By Tony M. Centeno
May 4, 2026
Kid Cudi has removed M.I.A. from his tour lineup after he received a lot of complaints about offensive rants she recently made during her sets.
The "Paper Planes" artist was one of Cudi's openers for his "Rebel Ragers Tour" alongside Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius. The tour kicked off on April 28 in Phoenix without any issues. However, the backlash surrounding M.I.A.'s behavior began after she hit the stage in Dallas. According to fans on Reddit, the British singer reportedly boasted about being an Indian republican voter.
“I’ve been canceled for many reasons,” M.I.A. said. “I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter.”
🚨 M.I.A. REMOVED FROM KID CUDI’S TOUR AFTER STRANGE REPUBLICAN RANTS AND CALLING AUDIENCE MEMBERS “ILLEGAL”— KING DRAY (@1AmKingDray) May 4, 2026
M.I.A. was removed from Kid Cudi’s ongoing tour following controversial statements. She reportedly went on strange republican-themed rants during recent shows calling… pic.twitter.com/hNKnDTcvAr
“I can’t do ‘Illegal,'" she told the crowd about her own song, "though some of you could be in the audience.”
The calls to remove M.I.A. from Kid Cudi's lineup grew louder over the past two days. It got so bad that the Cleveland native himself became inundated with negative reviews of his opener. On Monday, May 4, fans received an update from Cudi that confirmed M.I.A. was no longer part of the tour.
“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour," Cudi said in an email to fans. "I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood. After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”
UPDATE:— Dobson 🦋 (@ByDobson) May 4, 2026
M.I.A. has been booted off the rest of the tour. https://t.co/H0qHHKp8zn pic.twitter.com/58axYD9lbD
Kid Cudi and the other openers will continue to other major cities around the country, including Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis, New York City, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will conclude in Chula Vista, Calif., on June 27. M.I.A. took to X to respond to the backlash she received after she was kicked off the tour. See what she had to say below.
I WROTE ILLYGAL ON THE MAYA LP A SONG FROM 2010.— M.I.A. ⊕ II II II (@MIAuniverse) May 4, 2026
I STARTED THIS INTRO TO THE SONG WITH THE STATEMENT SAYING I'M ILLYGAL, AND I SAID MY TEAM HASN'T GOTTEN VISAS YET. THEN PLAYED A SONG THAT HAD LYRICS SAYING "FU&% THE LAW", WHICH I STILL BELIEVE, IF THE LAW IS UNJUST F@%& IT.
DO… https://t.co/3xZk2OTBMb
DON'T BE AN AGENT OF DIVISION, I CAN'T VOTE IN THE US, AND 48% OF LATIN COMMUNITY VOTED TRUMP. SO ARE YOU GOING TO HATE THEM ALL?— M.I.A. ⊕ II II II (@MIAuniverse) May 4, 2026
WE MUST UNITE TO MAKE THIS COUNTRY, THAT EVERYONE WANTS TO LIVE IN A BETTER PLACE. IF YOU ARE EASYLY LED BY RUMOUR THEN YOU DON'T SEE THE LIGHT FOR… https://t.co/Sln3rjk9Sc