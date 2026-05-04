Kid Cudi Removes M.I.A. From Tour Lineup Following Offensive Rants

“I can’t do ‘Illegal,'" she told the crowd about her own song, "though some of you could be in the audience.”



The calls to remove M.I.A. from Kid Cudi's lineup grew louder over the past two days. It got so bad that the Cleveland native himself became inundated with negative reviews of his opener. On Monday, May 4, fans received an update from Cudi that confirmed M.I.A. was no longer part of the tour.



“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour," Cudi said in an email to fans. "I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood. After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”

