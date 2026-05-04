Kid Cudi Removes M.I.A. From Tour Lineup Following Offensive Rants

By Tony M. Centeno

May 4, 2026

Kid Cudi & M.I.A.
Photo: Getty Images

Kid Cudi has removed M.I.A. from his tour lineup after he received a lot of complaints about offensive rants she recently made during her sets.

The "Paper Planes" artist was one of Cudi's openers for his "Rebel Ragers Tour" alongside Big Boi, A-Trak, me n ü, and Dot Da Genius. The tour kicked off on April 28 in Phoenix without any issues. However, the backlash surrounding M.I.A.'s behavior began after she hit the stage in Dallas. According to fans on Reddit, the British singer reportedly boasted about being an Indian republican voter.

“I’ve been canceled for many reasons,” M.I.A. said. “I never thought I would be canceled for being a brown Republican voter.”

“I can’t do ‘Illegal,'" she told the crowd about her own song, "though some of you could be in the audience.”

The calls to remove M.I.A. from Kid Cudi's lineup grew louder over the past two days. It got so bad that the Cleveland native himself became inundated with negative reviews of his opener. On Monday, May 4, fans received an update from Cudi that confirmed M.I.A. was no longer part of the tour.

“TOUR UPDATE: M.I.A is no longer on this tour," Cudi said in an email to fans. "I told my management to send a notice to her team before we started tour that I didn’t want anything offensive at my shows, cuz I already knew what time it was, and I was assured things were understood. After the last couple shows, I’ve been flooded with messages from fans that were upset by her rants. This, to me, is very disappointing, and I wont have someone on my tour making offensive remarks that upsets my fanbase. Thank you for understanding. Rager.”

Kid Cudi and the other openers will continue to other major cities around the country, including Atlanta, Tampa, St. Louis, New York City, Denver, Vancouver, Los Angeles, and more. The tour will conclude in Chula Vista, Calif., on June 27. M.I.A. took to X to respond to the backlash she received after she was kicked off the tour. See what she had to say below.

Kid CudiM.I.A.
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