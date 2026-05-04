Kylie Jenner Nearly Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows At 2026 Met Gala
By Sarah Tate
May 5, 2026
Kylie Jenner unveiled a high-fashion look at the 2026 Met Gala.
The Kardashians star showed off her bleached-eyebrow look while walking the garden-inspired carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (May 4). She looked nearly unrecognizable without her typical dark brows framing her eyes, but it was the perfect choice to go with her statuesque ensemble.
Jenner wowed in a custom sculptural Schiaparelli gown with a nude corseted bodice, complete with fake nipples and belly button, and a beaded cream skirt draped just below her hips, giving her the appearance of being half-way dressed for the occasion, per InStyle. She accessorized the stunning look with a eye-catching pearl choker and matching earrings styled by Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, Marie Claire reports.
The theme for the 2026 Met Gala is "Costume Art," coinciding with the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition, which "explores depictions of the dressed body across The Met's vast collection, pairing garments with artworks to reveal the inherent relationship between clothing and the body," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Guests are invited to follow the dress code "Fashion is Art," which The Met stated allows them to "express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history."
This year's event, which is a charity event and fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. See more of the best looks from the garden-inspired red carpet.