Kylie Jenner Nearly Unrecognizable With Bleached Eyebrows At 2026 Met Gala

Kylie Jenner unveiled a high-fashion look at the 2026 Met Gala.

The Kardashians star showed off her bleached-eyebrow look while walking the garden-inspired carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday (May 4). She looked nearly unrecognizable without her typical dark brows framing her eyes, but it was the perfect choice to go with her statuesque ensemble.

Jenner wowed in a custom sculptural Schiaparelli gown with a nude corseted bodice, complete with fake nipples and belly button, and a beaded cream skirt draped just below her hips, giving her the appearance of being half-way dressed for the occasion, per InStyle. She accessorized the stunning look with a eye-catching pearl choker and matching earrings styled by Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist, Marie Claire reports.