Legendary New York Yankees Radio Broadcaster John Sterling Dies

John Sterling, the iconic radio voice of the New York Yankees, has died at age 87. His death was announced Monday (May 4) by WFAN Sports Radio and confirmed by the Yankees, marking the end of an era for baseball fans across New York and beyond.

Sterling began his Yankees broadcasting career in 1989, calling 5,420 regular-season games and 211 postseason games before retiring in April 2024 due to declining health. He briefly returned to the booth to call the Yankees’ 2024 postseason run. During his remarkable 36-year tenure, Sterling became famous for his enthusiastic catchphrases, especially his signature home run calls like “It is high, it is far, it is gone!” and the memorable “YANKEES WIN! THAAAAAA YANKEES WIN!” According to USA Today, these calls made him a beloved figure among generations of Yankees fans.

Born in New York City, Sterling also called games for the New Jersey Nets and New York Islanders starting in 1971 before moving to Atlanta in the early 1980s to broadcast Braves baseball and Hawks basketball. He returned to New York to become a permanent fixture in Yankees history, working alongside broadcast partners Michael Kay and later Suzyn Waldman. Waldman, reflecting on his legacy, wrote, “Very tough day, but a celebration of the life of a man who lived life exactly the way he wanted is in order!”

Sterling called 24 Yankees postseason appearances, including eight World Series and five championships. His partnership with Waldman and his unique calls for each player—like “It’s an A-bomb from A-Rod” for Alex Rodriguez and “Here comes the Judge!” for Aaron Judge—cemented his status as a broadcast legend.

Sterling’s influence extended beyond the broadcast booth; his voice was intertwined with the memories of Yankees victories and unforgettable moments. He was also known for his resilience, once continuing to call games after being struck by a foul ball. His dedication to his craft was evident in his streak of calling more than 5,000 consecutive games.

Sterling suffered a heart attack in January 2024, and after more than six decades in broadcasting, he retired in April.