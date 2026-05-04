Lizzo Teases New Album Will Have Signature 'Lizzo Sound'

Lizzo is teasing what to expect in her new era.

The "Good as Hell" singer recently spoke with People about her upcoming album B***** , out June 5, and how the sound compares to her previous projects. The album, which she announced April 27 on her 38th birthday, will be her fifth studio album and a follow-up to 2022's Special.

"I think it's always going to be the Lizzo sound," she said.

Lizzo, who explained that she puts her focus on making "really good music," said that a recent snippet she shared of one of her new tracks had fans sharing their own theories about what the sound could be.

"I don't know how to not be that girl, but I will say I posted a snippet of one of my new songs that's coming out very, very soon and somebody was like, 'The '90s are back,'" she said. "And I was like, 'Okay.' I like to let the people decide what the sound is."

She added, "I love constructing and producing and creating just well-crafted music and songs. So I hope everyone likes it."

Lizzo released the record's title track on May 1, and according to People, interpolates Meredith Brooks' 1997 song "B****." The "About Damn Time" hitmaker said on Instagram at the time that the track was "dedicated to the women who get called a b---- for having boundaries, for being sexual, for speaking up for themselves, for working hard and owning businesses..."