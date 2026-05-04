May The 4th: How To Soundtrack Your Galactic ‘Star Wars’ Day Celebrations

A long time ago in a galaxy not so far, far away, a man named George Lucas created one of the most beloved film franchises in all of movie history, and with the release of Star Wars in 1977, an enduring legacy was born.

Star Wars as a series has spanned decades and become a cultural phenomenon, with the epic space opera spawning numerous sequels as well as several spinoff series that have captured the cultural zeitgeist in their own right. The world Lucas created was so expansive and vivid that fans of all ages have long dreamed of stepping foot into the universe. In 2019, they got exactly that chance with the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in both Disneyland in California and Disney World in Florida, an immersive themed area of the parks that immerse visitors into the world they previously only saw on the screen.

Each year on May 4, fans of the franchise celebrate Star Wars day, an informal holiday that began with the pun "May the Fourth be with you," a play on the iconic quote "May the Force be with you." Whether you're planning a movie marathon of the Skywalker Saga, tuning into Andor or The Acolyte or catching the new The Mandalorian and Grogu, iHeartRadio has you covered with the perfect soundtrack to celebrate the out-of-this-world holiday with May the 4th radio.

May the 4th radio is your one-stop shop for all the galactic tunes you know and love from the franchise, from John Williams' classic theme songs to cinematic orchestral numbers that will make your commute home feel just like a trek on the Millennium Falcon.

Listen to May the 4th radio on iHeartRadio.