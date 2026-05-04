New Sex Pistols Autobiographical Documentary Set For Digital Release

Glen Matlock’s autobiographical documentary, I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol, will be available for digital purchase or rental in the United States starting Tuesday, May 26. Fans can pre-order the documentary starting on Tuesday, May 12 on Apple TV.

Based on Matlock’s acclaimed memoir, the film offers an insider’s look at the Sex Pistols’ explosive rise, focusing on Matlock’s pivotal but often overlooked role as a founding member and key songwriter on the band’s only studio album, Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols. The documentary explores the punk movement, the social climate of 1970s Britain, internal band tensions, and Matlock’s personal journey, as described by Glen Matlock.

Directed by Andre Relis and Nick Mead, the documentary features interviews with Matlock and other Sex Pistols members, including Steve Jones and Paul Cook, as well as punk and rock icons like Debbie Harry, Billy Idol, and Fat Mike. The film provides new commentary on the creation of punk classics such as Anarchy in the UK and God Save the Queen, and details untold stories about the band’s formation, creative process, and controversies.

The release of documentary comes as the Sex Pistols prepare for their 50th-anniversary tour, which will cover North America starting September 11 at the Longhorn Ballroom in Dallas, Texas, and ending October 18 at The Palladium in Hollywood, California. The current lineup includes Matlock, Steve Jones, Paul Cook, and Frank Carter.

You can see all the tour dates and locations, and buy tickets here.

I Was a Teenage Sex Pistol offers fans and newcomers alike a unique perspective on punk history through Matlock’s eyes, aiming to set the record straight on his impact and the band’s legacy.

Check out the trailer below!