Quavo & Offset Reunite In The Studio Amid Rumors Of New Migos Album

“Warriors Never fold. Jobs Not Finished," he wrote. "TAKEOFF ALBUM. UNC N PHEW 2. LAST ????? ALBUM. REAL MIGO BLOOD RUN IN MY VIENS!!! AINT NO NEW CHAPTER JUST THE NEXT ONE!!!”



It's been three years since Quavo and Offset delivered their final appearance as Migos. The duo reunited at the 2023 BET Awards to pay homage to their fallen family member during an emotional performance of "HOTEL LOBBY" and "Bad & Boujee." Quavo and Offset weren't on the best terms in the months leading up to TakeOff's death, but they put their differences aside right before they hit the stage. During his recent interview on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, Offset confirmed that he and Quavo speak regularly.



"It be the internet trying to do some old s**t, but with us, it ain't about that," Offset explained. "Like, we holla at each other. We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That's family at the end of the day, man. You're gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n***a ain't finna play with him, or a n***a ain't finna play with me."



There's no word on when the final Migos album will arrive. Quavo is also planning to release a new solo album and another Unc & Phew project.

