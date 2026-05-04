"I told you don’t speak on me knowing you had me cosplaying as a man in the bed," she wrote under photos of a strap-on she allegedly purchased. "Must’ve thought I was joking this time. Keep my name out your mouth or ima drop the rest."



In a separate post, Charles shared photos from an alleged incident where she claimed Richey and his friends kidnapped her. She alleged she was naked and bleeding in a car with Richey and his crew as they drove from Orlando to Alabama.



"Couldn’t call the police because your friends were patrolling me," she wrote. "And I was only able to take these photos quickly because you fell asleep. Every gas station stop you would hold me down because I’d try to bang on the windows and scream to get help."



Boston Richey, born Jalen Taheen Foster, addressed the allegations in a lengthy livestream. He denied Charles' claims and said this isn't the first time she's threatened to blackmail him. While he admitted to cheating, Foster also claimed she cheated on him but maintained that he never spoke negatively about her throughout the entire two years they were together. He alleged that she's only acting out now because he cut her off financially and moved on.



“You can’t say I made a song about you, you know I got a hundred hoes,” he said. “I got a hundred girlfriends. That’s a reason we broke up. I can’t stop cheating.”



“I don’t even play that route. I don’t even go that route,” he said about the sex toy allegations.



See what he had to say below.

