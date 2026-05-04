Rihanna Dazzles In Shimmering Gown On 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

Rihanna made her arrival at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 4).

The “Diamonds” megastar wore a shimmering, metallic look when she and A$AP Rocky arrived on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Rihanna wore a “custom, sculptural Maison Margiela by Glenn Martens,” and “an Art Deco-style headpiece,” per Vogue. “The striking gown—which was sculpted by hand—was made in duchess woven silk, with recycled metal threads that are typically used for computer wiring. The corseted bodice also features over 115,000 crystal beads, antique jewels, and chains. It took 1,380 hours for the embroidery alone.” A$AP Rocky wore custom Chanel by Matthieu Blazy as he joined Rihanna on the red carpet.

This year’s theme was “Costume Art,” in honor of the newest exhibition, which spotlights the intersection of fashion and the human body. the dress code is “Fashion Is Art.” Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour co-chaired this year’s event. Beyoncé attended the gala for the first time in 10 years on Monday evening, along with Jay-Z and Blu Ivy, Cher, Bad Bunny, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and many others See the photo gallery of red carpet looks here. Scroll below to see more photos of Rihanna’s look.