Secret Service Officers Shoot Armed Person Near White House

U.S. Secret Service officers shot an armed individual near the White House on Monday (May 4), according to federal officials. The shooting occurred around 15th Street and Independence Avenue, just over a half mile from the White House and close to the Washington Monument. The incident led to a brief lockdown of the White House as law enforcement and emergency crews responded to the scene.

The shooting happened during a confrontation between Secret Service officers and an armed person. The Secret Service advised the public to avoid the area while authorities conducted their investigation.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, said an adult male was taken to the hospital after the shooting. Emergency units also treated what appeared to be a teenage male for minor injuries. He referred further questions to local police.

President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time, participating in a small business event. The event continued without disruption, although journalists outside were temporarily moved into the briefing room for safety.

The condition of the person who was shot has not yet been released, and details about the circumstances remain under investigation.

The incident drew a large police presence, coming just over a week after a separate security event involving an attempted armed intrusion at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Authorities have not yet released the names of those involved in Monday's shooting or provided new updates on the investigation. The area near the Washington Monument and the White House remains heavily monitored as officials continue to review security measures.