Nicole Kidman shared a sweet mother-daughter moment with Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban when they arrived at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 4).

Kidman, 58, co-chaired the iconic event with Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour. She brought daughter Sunday Rose, 17, a model who has worn stunning looks on runways during Fashion Weeks in New York and Paris. Kidman, wearing a shimmering, long-sleeved red dress with feathered accents, held hands with Sunday Rose and kissed the back of her hand as they posed together on the steps at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Sunday Rose wore a pink floral gown with petals cascading down her skirt. Kidman shared in a red carpet interview that she opted to wear red as a “strong symbol for love, passionate love….power, and motherhood.” Sunday Rose aimed to “symbolize something blooming,” in honor of her first-ever Met Gala (Kidman noted, however, that she still has to go to school in the morning at 8 a.m.).

Kidman shares Sunday Rose with ex-husband Keith Urban. She and Urban finalized their divorce on January 6, 2026. They separated in summer of 2025, and news broke of the couple’s split in late September 2025. The award-winning actress and the country star were married for 19 years. they also share daughter Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 15.

This year’s Met Gala theme is “Costume Art,” in celebration of the Costume Institute’s newest exhibition. The dress code is “Fashion Is Art.” Celebrities are arriving at “fashion’s biggest night out” wearing stunning, extravagant and expressive wardrobe pieces. Check back with iHeartRadio for a photo gallery of red carpet looks and other can’t-miss moments from the red carpet. Watch live beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Vogue’s YouTube, TikTok and other platforms, plus vogue.com. See photos of Kidman and her daughter below.