See Sabrina Carpenter's Glamorous Met Gala Gown Made Of Film: 'Dream Dress'

Sabrina Carpenter wore a “dream dress” made of film when she arrived at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday evening (May 4).

The “Espresso” superstar, 26, paid tribute to cinema with a dress made of film. Carpenter gushed over her team for making it happen, beaming that the dress is “amazing.” The film is from the movie Sabrina, which the pop star hailed “one of my favorite films of all time.” Carpenter completed her look with a sheer, flowing skirt with a split up the leg, black heels, dazzling accessories and a classic old Hollywood hairstyle.

The 2026 Met Gala’s theme is “Costume Art,” in honor of the newest exhibition that spotlights the intersection of fashion and the human body. The dress code is “Fashion Is Art.” Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour co-chaired the gala. Artists, actors and other celebrities turned heads in extravagant, meticulously-planned red carpet wardrobe pieces as they arrived at the iconic event. See the full red carpet gallery here.

Carpenter’s Met Gala appearance arrives shortly after her show stopping Coachella set. The “Please Please Please” artist said the festival “was so electric,” and “so fun.” Now, she said she’s in a stage where she believes, “the crazier, the better. The more risks you take, the better it will pay off. I’m trying to be as playful as possible. Scroll to see photos of Carpenter’s red carpet look below.