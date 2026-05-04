Suspects Sought After More Than A Dozen Wounded In Campground Shooting

A mass shooting at Spring Creek Park near Arcadia Lake in Edmond, Oklahoma, left at least 23 people injured on Sunday night (May 3), according to police. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. during what authorities say was an unsanctioned party, which had been advertised on social media and drew a large crowd of young adults.

Edmond Police reported that two men wearing ski masks opened fire into the gathering, injuring more than a dozen people, several with gunshot wounds. Many of the victims were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, while others sought treatment on their own.

Officials with Integris Health said they treated 13 of the injured at two separate hospitals. Three of those patients remain in critical condition, while four others were seriously injured. The ages of those hurt ranged from 16 to 30, and some were treated and released, but the conditions of other victims have not been released. Authorities said next-of-kin notifications have been made for all known victims.

Police have not released any information about the suspects beyond the description of two men in ski masks. No arrests have been made, and officials say there is currently no known threat to the public. Witnesses told police a fight broke out at the party before the shooting, though this has not been confirmed by law enforcement.

Investigators are reviewing footage from license plate reader cameras in an attempt to identify the shooters, and the Edmond Police Department encourages anyone with information to call them at 405-359-4338. The investigation is ongoing, and police are continuing to interview witnesses.