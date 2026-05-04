SZA Glows In Radiant Yellow Flower-Themed Gown At Met Gala: 'I'm The Art'

By Tony M. Centeno

May 5, 2026

SZA
Photo: Getty Images

SZA dominated the Met Gala once again with another eye-popping outfit.

On Monday night, May 4, the Grammy Award-winning singer arrived at the 2026 Met Gala wearing a custom-made yellow gown that's inspired by butterflies. She helped create the dress with designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla, who used vintage, reworked materials sourced from eBay. She also wore a headpiece that's made of real shells and flowers.

"This is, like, my ethereal body," SZA told LaLa Anthony on the beige carpet. "This is how I see myself. I feel like it represents culture, the divine feminine... I just wanted to express joy."

"SZA’s look for this year’s Met Gala is both tied to her own whimsical personal narrative and has an art-based historical significance,”Bode told Vogue. “We worked with a vintage dealer who sourced over a hundred yards of yellow fabrics for us in various materials—tulle, taffeta, silk faille, and beadwork on lace,”

The "30 For 30" singer glowed as she made her way up the massive staircase at the Met. She moved her arms to spread her "wings" and flaunt every accent of her dress. Her dress has two additional yellow "wings," which have tassels that descend from flowers at the top and flow down from the center back. As she made her way up the stairs, someone asked if she was the art or the artist. She smiled and replied, "I'm the art."

Check out more shots of SZA's jaw-dropping look at the Met Gala below.

SZA
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