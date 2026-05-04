Van Halen's David Lee Roth Reveals Specific Audience That Inspired 'Jump'

This one's for the girls!

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth opened up about the iconic rock band's signature song, "Jump," revealing that the band had one specific audience in mind while crafting the single: women.

"I purposely licensed only to contact sports, girl-friendly commercials and movies that were really physical, but girl-friendly," the musician told Billboard at Stagecoach. "Most rock and roll is meant for fellas. All Van Halen music is 126 BPM. There you go. Miracle perhaps."

Released in 1983, "Jump" ultimately became the band's most successful single, reaching the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1984.

Last month, Roth joined Teddy Swims during a performance of "Jump" at Stagecoach. After, the rocker sounded off on the song's legacy.

"It's a song about ascending taking a shot, testing the deep end," he told Rolling Stone. "It's about leading with your forehead, and I've been places with mine you wouldn't go with a pistol."

Roth served as the rock band's frontman from 1974 to 1985, in 1996, and 2007 until bandmate Eddie Van Halen's death in 2020.