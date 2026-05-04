Video Shows Officer Airlifted From River After Retrieving Body Of Crocodile

Authorities in Komatipoort, South Africa, have recovered human remains after a daring operation involving a police officer being lowered from a helicopter into the crocodile-infested Komati River. The recovery follows the disappearance of Gabriel Batista, a 59-year-old hotel owner, who was swept away by floodwaters last week.

Search crews spent several days tracking the crocodile believed to have consumed Batista. The animal, measuring over 15 feet and weighing about 1,100 pounds, was eventually located on a small island in the river and euthanized after it showed signs of recent feeding and did not react to the noise of drones or helicopters.

Captain Johan "Pottie" Potgieter of the South African Police Service volunteered for the dangerous mission. Potgieter was suspended by rope beneath a helicopter and lowered beside the dead crocodile, which he secured with a harness.

The crocodile and Potgieter were then hoisted out together and flown to Kruger National Park. There, forensic experts discovered two severed arms, parts of a rib cage, and a ring believed to belong to Batista inside the crocodile’s stomach. DNA testing is underway to confirm the identity of the remains, and officials have not ruled out the possibility that other crocodiles may also have consumed human remains.

Authorities also found at least six pairs of shoes of various sizes and styles in the crocodile's stomach, raising concerns that other missing persons could be involved. Police are working to match the shoes with reports of missing locals.

Acting National South African Police Service Commissioner Lt. Gen. Puleng Dimpane praised Potgieter for his bravery, saying, "Captain Potgieter’s willingness to place his own life at risk ... reflects the unwavering commitment of SAPS members to serve and protect, even in the face of danger."

The search for additional remains and the identification process continues, with authorities coordinating ongoing investigations in the region.

You can watch the video of Potgieter being airlifted from the river below: