Zoë Kravitz Plays Coy About Harry Styles Engagement With Lace Met Gala Look
By Sarah Tate
May 5, 2026
Zoë Kravitz is representing all of the American Girls in the best way at the 2026 Met Gala.
The Big Little Lies actress played coy about her reported engagement to Harry Styles while walking the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4), deftly hiding her left hand from view in her stunning black lace dress from Saint Laurent by creative director Anthony Vaccarello.
According to Vogue, the lace gown was dyed black and worn unlined, with a sculptural waist and and pocket that she used to keep her left hand from view as well as the massive diamond ring she wore that sparked engagement rumors last month. A source seemingly confirmed to People in April that she and Styles, who have been linked since August 2025, were engaged after eight months of dating and sharing the news with "a small circle" of friends.
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Zoë Kravitz has arrived ❤️🔥 #MetGala 🎥: John Pascarella♬ original sound - fatia
The theme for the 2026 Met Gala is "Costume Art," coinciding with the Costume Institute's spring 2026 exhibition, which "explores depictions of the dressed body across The Met's vast collection, pairing garments with artworks to reveal the inherent relationship between clothing and the body," according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Guests are invited to follow the dress code "Fashion is Art," which The Met stated allows them to "express their own relationship to fashion as an embodied art form and celebrate the countless depictions of the dressed body throughout art history."
This year's event, which is a charity event and fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, is co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and former Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. See more of the best looks from the garden-inspired red carpet.