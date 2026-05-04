Zoë Kravitz Plays Coy About Harry Styles Engagement With Lace Met Gala Look

Zoë Kravitz is representing all of the American Girls in the best way at the 2026 Met Gala.

The Big Little Lies actress played coy about her reported engagement to Harry Styles while walking the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday (May 4), deftly hiding her left hand from view in her stunning black lace dress from Saint Laurent by creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

According to Vogue, the lace gown was dyed black and worn unlined, with a sculptural waist and and pocket that she used to keep her left hand from view as well as the massive diamond ring she wore that sparked engagement rumors last month. A source seemingly confirmed to People in April that she and Styles, who have been linked since August 2025, were engaged after eight months of dating and sharing the news with "a small circle" of friends.