Cardi B Takes Over Met Gala In Eye-Popping Dress While Sick With A Fever
By Tony M. Centeno
May 5, 2026
Cardi B shut down the Met Gala as usual, but this time around, she did it while burning up with a fever.
On Monday night, May 4, the Bronx native was one of the last stars to arrive on the beige carpet at the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning rapper wore a 1930s-style lace dress crafted by Marc Jacobs and inspired by German artist Hans Bellmar. While she walked up the staircase in tall, pink heels, a reporter asked her what after parties she's going to. Bardi said she didn't know because she was sick with a fever.
Cardi B reveals she walked the #MetGala carpet with a fever:— Variety (@Variety) May 5, 2026
"You wanna know a secret? I'm actually sick and I have a fever." pic.twitter.com/jlhkSrTMOp
"You wanna know a secret? I'm actually sick and I have a fever," she said.
Right before she revealed her ailment, Cardi B was asked about performing at the 2026 Essence Festival in July. The "Bodega Baddie" will make her grand debut at the historic festival, alongside Latto, Brandy, and Monica. Kehlani and Patti LaBelle will return to hit the stage during ESSENCE Fest's Evening Concert Series. The festival is set to go down Independence Day weekend, July 3 - July 5, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
Despite feeling icky, Cardi B continued to attract the attention of everyone in the building and enjoyed the rest of the evening with her sister Hennessy Carolina. Later in the night, the two were spotted leaving The Mark Hotel in more comfortable outfits as they ventured into the city to attend JAY-Z and Beyoncé's after-party.
Check out more scenes from Cardi B's time at the Met Gala.
No one does a #MetGala like Cardi B! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Z2yrSpGf6z— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 5, 2026
Despite being sick, Cardi B made her way to the 2026 Met Gala looking gorg in 😍🖤 pic.twitter.com/J92oJnNtkd— BlizBoy (@_blizboy) May 5, 2026
Cardi B and her sister Hennessy headed to Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Met Gala after party tonight. ✨ pic.twitter.com/vf4lMW13Vi— Fan Account | #BLM 🫵🏾 (@BardiUpdatess) May 5, 2026