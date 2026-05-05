Cardi B Takes Over Met Gala In Eye-Popping Dress While Sick With A Fever

"You wanna know a secret? I'm actually sick and I have a fever," she said.



Right before she revealed her ailment, Cardi B was asked about performing at the 2026 Essence Festival in July. The "Bodega Baddie" will make her grand debut at the historic festival, alongside Latto, Brandy, and Monica. Kehlani and Patti LaBelle will return to hit the stage during ESSENCE Fest's Evening Concert Series. The festival is set to go down Independence Day weekend, July 3 - July 5, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.



Despite feeling icky, Cardi B continued to attract the attention of everyone in the building and enjoyed the rest of the evening with her sister Hennessy Carolina. Later in the night, the two were spotted leaving The Mark Hotel in more comfortable outfits as they ventured into the city to attend JAY-Z and Beyoncé's after-party.



Check out more scenes from Cardi B's time at the Met Gala.

