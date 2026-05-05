Steven Tyler Heading To Trial Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Steven Tyler will head to trial over sexual assault allegations, despite a judge recently dismissing the majority of the lawsuit.

The Aerosmith frontman will face a judge for the one remaining count of the suit, per TMZ. Tyler was accused in 2022 of allegedly sexually assaulting then 16-year-old Julia Holcomb (now Julia Misley) in the 1970s. Misley, who accused Tyler of sexual assault, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress, was engaged in a three-year romantic relationship with the rocker while he was in his 20s.

Judge Patricia A. Young ruled that the majority of Misley's lawsuit was related to their three-year relationship in Massachusetts, where the statute of limitations had already expired, per Billboard.

"Plaintiff's suit was filed more than 35 years after the alleged acts and more than 35 years after she turned 18," the judge noted. "To be timely, this suit must have been filed within seven years."

However, the case will still go to trial over one remaining claim. The "Jaded" singer brought Misley to California in 1974, where no statute of limitations exists due to the California's Child Victims Act, per the Los Angeles Times. The claim alleges that she and the musician had sex in a hotel and public hot tub.

"This is a massive win," Tyler's attorney, David Long-Daniels, told TMZ on Wednesday (April 29). "Today, the court has dismissed with prejudice 99.9% of the claims against Mr. Tyler in this case. The court has decided that only one night fifty-plus years ago out of a three-year relationship is allowed to remain. We look forward to trying this case."

The singer is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31.