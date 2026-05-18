Former LAPD Detective Mark Fuhrman Dead At 74

Mark Fuhrman, the former Los Angeles Police Department detective known for his involvement in the O.J. Simpson murder trial, has died at the age of 74. According to TMZ, Fuhrman passed away from an aggressive form of throat cancer on May 12. He had been living in Idaho at the time of his death.

Fuhrman gained national attention in 1994 as one of the first detectives to investigate the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. He discovered a bloody glove at O.J. Simpson's home, which became a pivotal piece of evidence in the trial. However, his credibility was severely questioned when the defense revealed recordings of Fuhrman using racial slurs, contradicting his testimony that he had not used such language in the past decade. This revelation led to his conviction for perjury in 1996.

Following his retirement from the LAPD in 1995, Fuhrman transitioned to a career as a true crime author and media personality. He wrote several books, including "Murder in Brentwood," which detailed his perspective on the Simpson case. Fuhrman also worked as a TV and radio commentator, sharing his insights on various criminal cases.

Despite his controversial past, Fuhrman remained a prominent figure in discussions about race and policing in America. In 2023, California passed a police reform law that decertified officers with felony convictions, including Fuhrman, barring them from returning to law enforcement in the state.

Fuhrman's involvement in the Simpson case and subsequent media career kept him in the public eye for decades. His death marks the end of a complex legacy intertwined with one of the most infamous trials in American history.