Jonas Brothers Launch New 'Hey Jonas!' Podcast: How To Listen

This is an S.O.S. — the Jonas Brothers officially have their own podcast.

On Tuesday (May 19), the Jonas Brothers announced a new partnership with iHeartPodcasts and the their own production banner Powered by Jonas for their brand new Hey Jonas! podcast.

With the first episode premiering Wednesday (May 20), Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas are giving fans a look into their dynamic like never before with the podcast, offering a "wildly fun and refreshingly unfiltered look at their lives on and off the stage," according to a press release.

Hey Jonas! will feature not just candid and playfully chaotic conversations between the famous brothers about everything from their family to their careers but appearances from special guests as the JoBros will even bring on the people "who know them best."

Ever wanted to get Joe's hot takes, Kevin's advice or Nick's opinions on a specific topic? Now you can as fans will even have an opportunity to ask the questions they've always wanted to know by calling in to the Hey Jonas! hotline at 1-844-HEY-JONAS (1-844-395-6627).

To get a hint at what to expect on Hey Jonas!, the brothers shared a preview ahead of the podcast launch in a new trailer, squashing rumors, weighing in on the tattoos they would like to get and even revealing how they came up with the podcast name — though, hilariously, they each remember the decision differently. As Nick said, "We had a lot of important things to talk about and we don't spend enough time with each other as it is, so why not just fill the space between soundcheck and the show with a podcast.

The first episode of the Hey Jonas! podcast airs Wednesday, May 20. Follow along with new episodes, bonus features and exclusive interviews at iHeart.com and on the free iHeartRadio app.