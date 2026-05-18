Zoë Kravitz Flashes Engagement Ring On Opening Night Of Harry Styles’ Tour

Harry Styles had a very special guest supporting him on the opening night of his new tour.

The "Dance No More" musician kicked off his Together, Together global residency tour in Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Saturday (May 16), and among the countless fans eagerly singing and dancing along to the show was Styles' fiancée Zoë Kravitz, per People.

The Batman actress was spotted in the VIP section next to the One Direction alum's friend James Corden, wearing a dark coat, sunglasses and black "KISS" baseball cap. According to videos shared online, Kravitz was seen clapping, cheering and dancing along with the crowd, and chatting with others in the section. Unlike with her black lacy look at the 2026 Met Gala, her diamond engagement ring was on display as she watched her beau perform on stage, Harper's Bazaar reports.

Kravitz also reportedly played a part in the show itself, with fans speculating that her voice was used to introduce Styles' opening song "Golden" when a woman can be heard asking, "Harry, are you coming out tonight?"

Multiple outlets reported last month that the "Aperture" singer and the Blink Twice director were engaged, eight months after they first sparked dating rumors, days after she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger while kissing Styles in London.