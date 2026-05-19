Best US Host Cities For FIFA World Cup 2026 Fans

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be a historic event, taking place across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This marks the first time the tournament will be hosted by three countries, with 16 cities playing host to the games. In the United States, several cities stand out for their unique offerings to soccer fans.

New York City will host the World Cup Final at the iconic MetLife Stadium. Known for its world-class entertainment and attractions, New York City offers fans a vibrant experience with endless activities, from Michelin-starred dining to Broadway shows.

Dallas is another key host city, with the AT&T Stadium set to host the semi-finals. Known for its arts scene and Tex-Mex cuisine, Dallas provides a rich cultural experience for visitors. The stadium itself is an architectural marvel, featuring a retractable dome and a massive HD screen.

Los Angeles will host several matches at the state-of-the-art SoFi Stadium. The city is renowned as an entertainment capital, and fans can enjoy the FIFA Fan Festival at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The festival will feature live match broadcasts, music, and cultural programming from June 11-14.

Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium will also host semi-final matches. Known for its vibrant culture and attractions like the World of Coca-Cola and the Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta promises a lively atmosphere for soccer fans.

Seattle's Lumen Field, located in the Pacific Northwest, offers stunning views and a haven for nature lovers. Seattle's coffee scene and live music venues add to the city's appeal for visitors.

For those attending matches in Boston, Gillette Stadium offers a historic backdrop with its signature lighthouse and panoramic views. The city's rich history and culinary scene make it a must-visit for fans.

Houston's NRG Stadium and Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium are also notable venues, offering a mix of Southern hospitality and vibrant local culture.

With matches spread across these diverse cities, the 2026 World Cup promises an unforgettable experience for fans. For more details on venues and tickets, visit the official FIFA website.

You can listen to all of Fox's coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, including all 144 games LIVE on iHeartRadio!