Chiefs' Rashee Rice Jailed For Violating Terms Of His Probation

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to 30 days in jail after testing positive for marijuana, violating the terms of his probation. Rice's probation stems from a 2024 multi-car crash in Dallas, Texas, that left multiple people injured. The crash, which involved a Lamborghini Urus driven by Rice, led to two third-degree felony charges—collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. Rice had received deferred adjudication and five years of probation, with the condition of serving 30 days in jail at a later date if he complied with his probation terms.

On Tuesday (May 19), the Texas State Attorney's Office confirmed Rice's positive test for THC, leading to his immediate incarceration. He was taken into custody and booked into the Dallas County jail, where he will remain until his release on June 16. This jail time means Rice will miss the Chiefs' organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory minicamp, which ends on June 11.

The Chiefs and the NFL have both declined to comment on the situation. However, Rice's attorney, Thomas M. McMurray, has not been reached for comment. The NFL had previously suspended Rice for six games last season due to the crash, and there is potential for further disciplinary action under the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

Rice's legal troubles extend beyond this incident. A civil case related to the crash is set for trial in January 2027, and he faces a separate lawsuit alleging domestic abuse. Despite these challenges, Rice remains a key player for the Chiefs, having caught 53 passes for 571 yards and five touchdowns in eight games last season after serving his suspension.