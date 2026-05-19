Evacuation Orders Issued Due to SoCal Brush Fire

A fast-moving brush fire, known as the Sandy Fire, has prompted mandatory evacuation orders in Simi Valley, California. The fire, which started on Monday (May 18), has already burned over 835 acres and is zero-percent contained. It began on a dry hillside, threatening neighborhoods with homes valued in the millions.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the fire was first detected around 10 a.m. and has since damaged at least one home. The blaze is being fueled by strong wind gusts reaching nearly 40 miles per hour, although winds are expected to calm as the sun sets, according to fire department spokesperson Scott Dettorre.

Evacuation orders have been issued for areas near Tapo Canyon Road, Erringer Road, and Los Angeles Avenue. Residents are urged to leave immediately and seek shelter at designated evacuation centers, such as Rancho Santa Susana Community Park. The Simi Valley Police Department advises residents to have a go-bag ready with essentials.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, located nearby, closed for the day due to the fire. Meanwhile, firefighters are also battling a separate blaze on Santa Rosa Island, which has destroyed a cabin and an equipment shed, forcing the evacuation of National Park Service employees.

The cause of the Sandy Fire is currently under investigation. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through local news outlets and official channels like the Simi Valley Emergency Information website.