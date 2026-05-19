Everclear Launch Interactive 2026 Fall Tour Featuring Fan-Selected Songs

What a "wonderful" idea!

Everclear has announced an upcoming fall 2026 tour, "The Lucky 7 Tour," in which the alt-rock veterans will incorporate the seven most-requested songs in each city to their setlist. The outing will also feature rockers American Hi-Fi.

The "Wonderful" hitmakers took to their Instagram on Monday (May 18) to reveal the news. "Vote for your lucky 7!" the rockers captioned the post of the official tour artwork, which also shared that $1 per ticket sold will be donated to MusiCares.

The 24-date tour will kick off in Los Angeles on Oct. 22 before wrapping up in Nashville on Nov. 22. In a statement to Consequence of Sound, frontman Art Alexakis expressed his appreciation for the fans.

"We couldn't be more excited to hit the road!" the musician shared. "Our fans have always been a huge part of what we do, so giving them a real voice in the setlist, letting them vote on the songs they want to hear, makes this tour feel even more special."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday (May 19) at 10 a.m. local time. Here are the tour dates: